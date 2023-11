TOKYO -- Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized economies are gathering in Tokyo on Tuesday for a meeting that will test the mettle of Japan's new top diplomat over the thorny issue of the Israel-Hamas war.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, a former justice minister and veteran ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker, came into the job in September -- just weeks before the conflict erupted. She is now tasked with coordinating the response by the member countries to the crisis.