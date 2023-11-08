Japan urges G7 to push for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas war

TOKYO -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has urged her Group of Seven counterparts gathered in Tokyo to push for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas war to allow for aid into the Gaza Strip.

"The immediate release of hostages and the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Gaza is the top priority," Kamikawa was quoted by the Foreign Ministry as saying at a working dinner on Tuesday evening. Humanitarian pauses are "a precondition for sufficient and continued humanitarian assistance."