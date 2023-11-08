ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G-7 in Japan

Japan urges G7 to push for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas war

Foreign ministers meet in Tokyo to discuss coordinated response to the conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa speak as they wait for group photo session during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo on Nov. 8.   © Reuters
AKIRA KITADO, Nikkei staff writer | Middle East

TOKYO -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has urged her Group of Seven counterparts gathered in Tokyo to push for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas war to allow for aid into the Gaza Strip.

"The immediate release of hostages and the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Gaza is the top priority," Kamikawa was quoted by the Foreign Ministry as saying at a working dinner on Tuesday evening. Humanitarian pauses are "a precondition for sufficient and continued humanitarian assistance."

Read Next

Latest On G-7 in Japan

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more