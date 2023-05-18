ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G-7 in Japan

Nikkei Asia journalists discuss upcoming G-7 summit: video

Leaders likely to discuss Ukraine war, Taiwan, global supply chains

Nikkei Asia journalists talk about the G-7 summit from the site of the meeting in Hiroshima, and from Taipei.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- On Wednesday, Nikkei Asia hosted a panel on what G-7 leaders are likely to discuss at the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, this weekend.

India Correspondent Kiran Sharma, Tech Correspondent Lauly Li, and Diplomatic Correspondent Ken Moriyasu joined Politics and Economy News Editor Andy Sharp for the webinar, which touched on a variety of topics, including the significance of this year's summit, the ongoing Ukraine war and tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The panel also talked about prospects for Asian members of the Global South, such as Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as international supply chains.

For a look back at the discussion, check out our archive video.

