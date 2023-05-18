U.K. cements defense ties with Japan by signing Hiroshima Accord

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on a landmark new global strategic partnership called the Hiroshima Accord when they met in the western Japanese city Thursday night, ahead of the Group of Seven summit.

From doubling the number of British troops participating in a Japan-based military exercise to deploying a U.K. aircraft carrier to the Indo-Pacific again in 2025, as well as promoting cooperation on semiconductors, the accord seeks to cement the countries' deepening relationship.