HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to attend in person the Group of Seven leaders' summit that opened in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima on Friday, Ukrainian media reported.

Zelenskyy's appearance in the first city to suffer an atomic bombing would be seen as a boost for the G-7 leaders, who are calling on Russia to refrain from using nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine.