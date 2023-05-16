ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G-7 in Japan

Why Japan's Kishida chose Hiroshima as the G-7 venue

PM's core political goal is to realize a world without nuclear weapons

The Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima was one of the few buildings left standing after the U.S. dropped a nuclear device on the city in August 1945.   © Kyodo
NATSUMI KAWASAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing of Hiroshima left an indelible mark on the city and its people, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

With his electoral seat in Hiroshima, Kishida was the driver of Japan's decision to host this week's Group of Seven leaders' summit in the western Japanese city. One of his primary political goals is to realize a world without nuclear weapons. The world should "not make light" of the fact that no nuclear weapons have been used over the past 77 years, he said in Washington in January.

Read Next

Latest On G-7 in Japan

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close