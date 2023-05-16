Why Kishida chose his hometown of Hiroshima as G-7 venue

TOKYO -- The Aug. 6, 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima left an indelible mark on the city and its people -- notably, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

A Hiroshima native, Kishida was the driver of Japan's decision to host this week's Group of Seven leaders' summit in the western Japanese city. One of his primary political goals is to realize a world without nuclear weapons. The world should "not make light" of the fact that no nuclear weapons have been used over the past 77 years, he said in Washington in January.