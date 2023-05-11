ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G-7 in Japan

Yellen urges G-7 to help poorer nations counter China, Russia threats

U.S. Treasury secretary says building economic resilience is essential

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the G-7 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Niigata, Japan on May 11. (Photo by Tomoki Mera) 
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

NIIGATA, Japan -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on the Group of Seven rich democracies to build economic resilience to help developing nations counter the threat of nondemocratic states like China and Russia.

"Our goal is not only to enhance resilience for ourselves," Yellen told reporters in the Japanese city of Niigata ahead of a three-day meeting of G-7 finance chiefs. "It is also to build resilience for our allies and partners -- including developing countries around the world."

Read Next

Latest On G-7 in Japan

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close