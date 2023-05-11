Yellen urges G-7 to help poorer nations counter China, Russia threats

NIIGATA, Japan -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on the Group of Seven rich democracies to build economic resilience to help developing nations counter the threat of nondemocratic states like China and Russia.

"Our goal is not only to enhance resilience for ourselves," Yellen told reporters in the Japanese city of Niigata ahead of a three-day meeting of G-7 finance chiefs. "It is also to build resilience for our allies and partners -- including developing countries around the world."