Yoon says Kishida visit to Korean memorial in Hiroshima a 'brave act'

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- The leaders of Japan and South Korea held their third bilateral summit this year after a highly symbolic joint visit to a World War II-era monument in Hiroshima, showing the ongoing warming of the fractious relationship between the two neighbors.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was in the city devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in the final days of World War II to attend the Group of Seven summit as a guest. Early Sunday morning, he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited a memorial to those who died in the 1945 atomic bombing of the city, which features a separate monument to Koreans who lost their lives.