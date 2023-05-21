Zelenskyy, 'de-risking' China: 5 takeaways from Hiroshima G-7 summit

HIROSHIMA, Japan - The Group of Seven summit is a gathering of the leaders of seven advanced economies each year. This year, the event went ahead in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima, which in 1945 became the first city in the world to be attacked with an atomic bomb.

As well as the usual members -- the U.S., Japan, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Canada and the European Union -- the leaders of guest countries including Australia, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam were invited. But the biggest attraction was the appearance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.