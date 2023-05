HIROSHIMA, Japan/TOKYO -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took center stage at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima over the weekend, meeting with leaders of leading and emerging economies alike over the course of 30 hours to court global support against Russia.

Zelenskyy first reached out to Japan in April about attending the summit in person, kicking off secret discussions in Tokyo on measures needed to protect a wartime leader while in Japan.