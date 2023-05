HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, their first face-to-face talks since Russia invaded the latter's country in February last year.

Modi's office was quick to tweet pictures of the encounter, one of which showed the two leaders shaking hands. Another showed them locked in what appeared to be an intense discussion over a conference table, flanked by aides.