ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Gender

G7 gender equality ministers vow to boost women executives

Japan's female board representation target in spotlight as it lags peers

G7 ministers and representatives present their communique on women's empowerment and gender equality following their gathering at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Nikko, Japan on June 25. (Photo by Alice French)
ALICE FRENCH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NIKKO, Japan -- Group of Seven ministers for gender equality have vowed to "expand and support" women's representation in executive and managerial positions, following last week's revelation by the World Economic Forum that women account for just 25% of C-suite positions globally despite representing 42% of the workforce.

Female representatives from G7 nations and the European Union met in the historic Japanese town of Nikko, north of Tokyo, on Saturday and Sunday to discuss women's empowerment and gender parity. They were hosted by Japan's minister for gender equality, Masanobu Ogura, who was the only male representative at the gathering. It was Japan's first time hosting the gender-focused meeting, which was initiated in Italy in 2017.

Read Next

Latest On Gender

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close