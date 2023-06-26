G7 gender equality ministers vow to boost women executives

NIKKO, Japan -- Group of Seven ministers for gender equality have vowed to "expand and support" women's representation in executive and managerial positions, following last week's revelation by the World Economic Forum that women account for just 25% of C-suite positions globally despite representing 42% of the workforce.

Female representatives from G7 nations and the European Union met in the historic Japanese town of Nikko, north of Tokyo, on Saturday and Sunday to discuss women's empowerment and gender parity. They were hosted by Japan's minister for gender equality, Masanobu Ogura, who was the only male representative at the gathering. It was Japan's first time hosting the gender-focused meeting, which was initiated in Italy in 2017.