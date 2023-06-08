ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan court rules lack of same-sex unions at odds with constitution

Fourth ruling is step forward for LGBTQ community ahead of vote on anti-discrimination bill

Plaintiffs walk to Fukuoka District Court for a ruling in a lawsuit on same-sex marriage in Fukuoka, Japan, on June 8.   © Kyodo
ALICE FRENCH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A fourth Japanese court on Thursday ruled the nation's denial of marriage rights to same-sex couples to be constitutionally problematic, delivering a boost to the LGBTQ community in the only G7 member state yet to legally recognize same-sex unions.

In a case brought by three same-sex couples against the state, a judge at the Fukuoka District Court in southern Japan found the country's current lack of marriage equality presents an "unconstitutional situation."

