TOKYO -- The Grand Bench of Japan's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a law requiring people to remove their reproductive organs in order to change their legal gender is unconstitutional and invalid.

The landmark decision voided a provision of Japan's special law on gender identity disorder (GID), overturning a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the constitutionality of the law. It has been lauded by many LGBTQ activists as a step forward for transgender rights.