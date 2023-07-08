Japanese businesses welcome LGBTQ customers well ahead of law

TOKYO -- Japan's first law promoting the understanding of LGBTQ people took effect last month, but businesses had already been taking steps to ensure all customers feel welcome regardless of their sexual orientation.

Stationary store Tokita Shokai in Tokyo's Minato ward put up a poster saying "Always Welcome" on its storefront in the spring. The poster, which also says "Everyone, be yourself," seeks to convey the message that the store, which opened in 1880, welcomes all customers, from foreigners to those in wheelchairs, regardless of their values and beliefs, the company said.