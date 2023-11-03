Thai PM Srettha renews push for marriage equality

BANGKOK -- When Anticha Sangchai and Vorawan Ramwan donned white dresses to participate in a symbolic wedding ceremony at Bangkok's Pride parade in June, the two women thought it would only be a matter of months before they could legally marry. The progressive Move Forward Party was still riding high on its surprise victory in the May general election and its leader marched at the event.

"When the Move Forward Party won the election, we thought marriage equality would pass in the first 100 days of the administration. But as time went by, we thought, when will we be equal?" Vorawan said.