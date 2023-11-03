ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Gender

Thai PM Srettha renews push for marriage equality

Country could be first in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage

People hold a giant rainbow flag during Bangkok's Pride parade in June. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- When Anticha Sangchai and Vorawan Ramwan donned white dresses to participate in a symbolic wedding ceremony at Bangkok's Pride parade in June, the two women thought it would only be a matter of months before they could legally marry. The progressive Move Forward Party was still riding high on its surprise victory in the May general election and its leader marched at the event.

"When the Move Forward Party won the election, we thought marriage equality would pass in the first 100 days of the administration. But as time went by, we thought, when will we be equal?" Vorawan said.

Read Next

Latest On Gender

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more