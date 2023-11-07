ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Global Management Dialogue 2023

As it happened: Generative AI can tackle industrywide challenges, says KPMG co-chair

Morgan Stanley and WHA Group leaders among speakers at Nikkei forum

Regenerative AI has the potential to transform business activity, says Hiroyuki Yamada, a co-chair at KPMG Japan. (Photo by Tomoki Mera) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Global Management Dialogue, an annual Nikkei forum, kicked off on Tuesday in Tokyo. The event spotlights business leaders from Asia and beyond discussing their strategies as the world faces a growing need for new technologies, such as generative AI, to tackle the green energy transition, supply chain disruptions and other challenges.

Organized by Nikkei and Swiss business school IMD, this year's two-day forum features top executives from the electronics, finance, materials and other industries under the theme "Navigating an Era of Frontier Technologies."

