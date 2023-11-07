ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Global Management Dialogue 2023

Asia can benefit from late start on decarbonization, says Schneider Electric

Chairman says digitalization, electrification key as energy demand grows

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman of Schneider Electric, says that nations like India have "the advantage of the late starter" when it comes to decarbonization. 
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Developing economies in Asia that are starting their shift to decarbonization later than other nations have the advantage of being able to "build right" from the beginning of the process by using technologies that have already been tried and tested elsewhere, according to the chairman of French industrial giant Schneider Electric.

Existing tech that digitalizes operations and drives electrification will have "a big role to play" as the region industrializes and urbanizes, Jean-Pascal Tricoire told Nikkei Asia in an interview on the sidelines of the Global Management Dialogue in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Read Next

Latest On Global Management Dialogue 2023

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more