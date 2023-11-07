Asia can benefit from late start on decarbonization, says Schneider Electric

TOKYO -- Developing economies in Asia that are starting their shift to decarbonization later than other nations have the advantage of being able to "build right" from the beginning of the process by using technologies that have already been tried and tested elsewhere, according to the chairman of French industrial giant Schneider Electric.

Existing tech that digitalizes operations and drives electrification will have "a big role to play" as the region industrializes and urbanizes, Jean-Pascal Tricoire told Nikkei Asia in an interview on the sidelines of the Global Management Dialogue in Tokyo on Tuesday.