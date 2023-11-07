Live: Thailand's WHA seizes opportunity as global supply chains shift

TOKYO -- The Global Management Dialogue, an annual Nikkei forum, kicked off on Tuesday in Tokyo. The event spotlights business leaders from Asia and beyond discussing their strategies as the world faces a growing need for new technologies, such as generative AI, to tackle the green energy transition, supply chain disruptions and other challenges.

Organized by Nikkei and Swiss business school IMD, this year's two-day forum features top executives from the electronics, finance, materials and other industries under the theme "Navigating an Era of Frontier Technologies."