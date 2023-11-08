ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Global Management Dialogue 2023

Software startup Postman expects AI frenzy to deliver growth

CEO of company that started in India says demand heating up

Postman CEO Abhinav Asthana spoke to Nikkei Asia in an online interview on the sidelines of Nikkei's two-day Global Management Dialogue.
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

TOKYO -- San Francisco-based software startup Postman says the rapid growth of artificial intelligence will stoke demand for products that help build interfaces to enable different digital systems to communicate.

Postman, which started in India before shifting to the U.S., has worked with services such as WhatsApp Business and PayPal. It provides tool kits that software developers use to create and run application programming interfaces (APIs), which essentially allow distinct digital systems to interact.

Read Next

Latest On Global Management Dialogue 2023

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more