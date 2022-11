TOKYO -- It is not enough for Japan's tourism industry simply to return the number of overseas visitors to pre-pandemic levels, said Hoshino Resorts CEO Yoshiharu Hoshino in an interview Tuesday on the sidelines of Nikkei's two-day Global Management Forum.

"The inbound tourism situation in 2019 was not ideal. We had many issues we needed to solve," said Hoshino. "We had the problem of "overtourism," and we need to seek growth while solving these issues."