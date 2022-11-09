ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Global Management Forum 2022

Live: Blackstone CEO paints bleak picture of global economy

Saudi Aramco and Blackstone chiefs to speak at Day 2 of Nikkei forum

Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman addresses the Nikkei Global Management Forum on Nov. 9. (Photo by Suzu Takahashi) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The annual Nikkei Global Management Forum continues on Wednesday in Tokyo, putting the spotlight on business leaders from Asia and beyond as they discuss their strategies in the face of the energy crisis, economic uncertainty and supply chain disruptions.

Organized by Nikkei, Swiss business school IMD and the Harvard Business School, this year's two-day forum features top executives from the electronics, finance, tourism and other sectors under the banner "Countering Headwinds with Creativity."

