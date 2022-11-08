ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Global Management Forum 2022

Nidec sets up nomination committee to address succession issue

Move comes after predecessor was forced out following long profit decline

Nidec's founding chairman and CEO, Shigenobu Nagamori, talks to Nikkei reporters after speaking at the Nikkei Global Management Forum on Tuesday. (Photo by Hiroki Endo)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese motor maker Nidec established a nomination committee as the company's founding chairman and CEO, Shigenobu Nagamori, looks for his successor, he said in an interview on the sidelines of Nikkei's two-day Global Management Forum on Tuesday.

Nagamori, 78, returned as CEO in April after his predecessor, Jun Seki, resigned as CEO to take blame for three straight quarters of profit decline through June. Seki, a former Nissan executive, was forced out of the position after less than a year in the post.

