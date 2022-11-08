Sony CEO says diverse group offers hedge against weak yen

TOKYO -- Sony Group's diverse business portfolio helps the Japanese electronics giant maintain its resilience through the currency market turbulence, Kenichiro Yoshida, the company's chairman, president and CEO, said in an interview Tuesday on the sidelines of Nikkei's two-day Global Management Forum.

"The cost of our gaming business is pretty much denominated in dollars. Gaming hardware is also [developed using] dollars. The headquarters [of our gaming business] is in the U.S. That's a big deal," said Yoshida. "Products sold outside of the U.S. will definitely be affected. Japan will also be negatively affected in terms of margin," he said.