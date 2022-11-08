ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Global Management Forum 2022

Sony CEO says diverse group offers hedge against weak yen

Japanese electronics giant looks to 'installation-based' cars through Honda deal

Sony Group Chairman, President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida speaks on the sidelines of the Nikkei Management Forum in Tokyo on Nov. 8. (Photo by Satoko Kawasaki)
NATSUMI KAWASAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Sony Group's diverse business portfolio helps the Japanese electronics giant maintain its resilience through the currency market turbulence, Kenichiro Yoshida, the company's chairman, president and CEO, said in an interview Tuesday on the sidelines of Nikkei's two-day Global Management Forum.

"The cost of our gaming business is pretty much denominated in dollars. Gaming hardware is also [developed using] dollars. The headquarters [of our gaming business] is in the U.S. That's a big deal," said Yoshida. "Products sold outside of the U.S. will definitely be affected. Japan will also be negatively affected in terms of margin," he said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close