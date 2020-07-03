Activist Nathan Law flees Hong Kong after security law enacted

HONG KONG -- Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law Kwun-chung said he has fled Hong Kong because of the new national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony.

Hours after testifying online to a U.S. congressional hearing on the new legislation, Law announced on social media that he had fled the city, without revealing his whereabouts. He is the first leading activist to leave since the law was enacted earlier this week.

"Of course, I knew my speech and appearance would put my own safety in serious jeopardy given the circumstances," Law wrote on his Facebook page. "I made the decision when I agreed to testify before the US Congress."

Speaking at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Law said the security law means "complete destruction" of Hong Kong's autonomy, underpinned by the "one country, two systems" framework agreed on when the city was handed over to China from the U.K. in 1997.

The new legislation was approved on May 28 in a parliamentary session in Beijing, but was only made public late Tuesday -- taking effect immediately. China has long accused "foreign forces" of inciting mass protests last year that sometimes descended into violent clashes between police and protesters.

Law said his departure is essential to defending the international front of Hong Kong's democratic movement.

"The risk of doing so locally is now immeasurably high," he wrote. "Multiple articles of the new [national security law] target this kind of work I have undertaken for years."

Law and other activists last year lobbied for U.S. lawmakers' Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. The bill allows Washington to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials that it deems responsible for human rights violations in the territory, opening a path for the U.S. to revoke special trade privileges for the financial hub.

In an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review last week, Law said international pressure is essential to keep China in check, and the security law will spell the end of international lobbying work in Hong Kong, with overseas groups taking over the role.

"It will be a historic mission locally. No one can take the risk after the laws are enacted," he said.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which imposes sanctions on banks that conduct business with Chinese officials involved in cracking down on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Earlier this week, U.S. officials announced that Washington would end exports of defence equipment to Hong Kong and abolish the city's preferential access to technologies with potential military applications.

Law, 26, was the youngest lawmaker in Hong Kong before he was being ousted from the legislature three years ago. He had served jail time over his role in the Occupy Central protests, also known as the Umbrella Movement, in 2014. He later co-founded the pro-democracy group Demosisto with fellow activists Joshua Wong Chi-fung and Agnes Chow Ting. The group was dissolved as the new law came into effect.

"So I bade my city farewell. As the plane took off the runway, I gazed down at the skyline I love so much for one last time," he wrote. "Should I have the fortune to ever return, I hope to still remain as I am: the same young man with these same beliefs. Glory to Hong Kong."