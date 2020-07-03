ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Hong Kong protests

US response on Hong Kong was too little, too late: ex-official

US bill grants refugee status to Hong Kong protesters

Hong Kong police make first arrests under national security law

Hong Kong police refuse permission for march to mark handover

Hong Kong protests

Activist Nathan Law flees Hong Kong after security law enacted

Fearing for safety at home, Law vows to continue international advocacy

Nathan Law announced that he has fled Hong Kong. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law Kwun-chung said he has fled Hong Kong because of the new national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony.

Hours after testifying online to a U.S. congressional hearing on the new legislation, Law announced on social media that he had fled the city, without revealing his whereabouts. He is the first leading activist to leave since the law was enacted earlier this week.

"Of course, I knew my speech and appearance would put my own safety in serious jeopardy given the circumstances," Law wrote on his Facebook page. "I made the decision when I agreed to testify before the US Congress."

Speaking at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Law said the security law means "complete destruction" of Hong Kong's autonomy, underpinned by the "one country, two systems" framework agreed on when the city was handed over to China from the U.K. in 1997.

The new legislation was approved on May 28 in a parliamentary session in Beijing, but was only made public late Tuesday -- taking effect immediately. China has long accused "foreign forces" of inciting mass protests last year that sometimes descended into violent clashes between police and protesters.

Law said his departure is essential to defending the international front of Hong Kong's democratic movement.

"The risk of doing so locally is now immeasurably high," he wrote. "Multiple articles of the new [national security law] target this kind of work I have undertaken for years."

Law and other activists last year lobbied for U.S. lawmakers' Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. The bill allows Washington to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials that it deems responsible for human rights violations in the territory, opening a path for the U.S. to revoke special trade privileges for the financial hub.

In an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review last week, Law said international pressure is essential to keep China in check, and the security law will spell the end of international lobbying work in Hong Kong, with overseas groups taking over the role.

"It will be a historic mission locally. No one can take the risk after the laws are enacted," he said.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which imposes sanctions on banks that conduct business with Chinese officials involved in cracking down on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. 

Earlier this week, U.S. officials announced that Washington would end exports of defence equipment to Hong Kong and abolish the city's preferential access to technologies with potential military applications.

Law, 26, was the youngest lawmaker in Hong Kong before he was being ousted from the legislature three years ago. He had served jail time over his role in the Occupy Central protests, also known as the Umbrella Movement, in 2014. He later co-founded the pro-democracy group Demosisto with fellow activists Joshua Wong Chi-fung and Agnes Chow Ting. The group was dissolved as the new law came into effect.

"So I bade my city farewell. As the plane took off the runway, I gazed down at the skyline I love so much for one last time," he wrote. "Should I have the fortune to ever return, I hope to still remain as I am: the same young man with these same beliefs. Glory to Hong Kong."

Read Next

Latest On Hong Kong protests

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close