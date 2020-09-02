Agnes Chow questioned by Hong Kong police

HONG KONG -- Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow reported to Hong Kong authorities Tuesday for questioning less than a month after her arrest under the national security legislation imposed by Beijing.

Chow told reporters afterward that investigators had showed her an advertisement that ran last year in Nikkei concerning the Hong Kong democracy movement as one piece of evidence leading to her arrest in August.

The 23-year-old said it was “ridiculous” that an advertisement in Nikkei was considered evidence.

According to local media reports, Hong Kong police said that they visited the office of Nikkei China (Hong Kong) Ltd. in the territory based on a court order issued last month to retrieve documents, but said no search has been performed nor was any interview material included in the documents.

"Due to legal reasons, we refrain from commenting on this matter," Nikkei's public relations office in Tokyo said.

Chow was arrested on Aug. 10 on the grounds of violating Hong Kong's national security law. She was later freed on bail, but presented herself on Tuesday to the police as a condition for her release.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy activists placed advertisements in several newspapers in August last year, including Nikkei, The New York Times, Le Monde and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.