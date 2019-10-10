China slams Apple as Hong Kong 'loyalty test' expands

BEIJING/NEW YORK -- Apple joins the list of international brands under heat from China, criticized for allowing iPhone users to download an app that lets them track the movements of Hong Kong police.

The People's Daily said in an online article Tuesday night that the HKmap.live software, available on Apple's App Store, encourages violence in Hong Kong and helps individuals escape from police amid the monthslong anti-government protests.

Apple's actions "betrayed the feelings of the Chinese people," the Communist Party mouthpiece said. The Communist Youth League of China also denounced Apple on Chinese social media.

The criticism hits Apple in one of the most important markets for the iPhone -- second only to the U.S. in sales -- and its main production base for the device.

Should it remain under pressure from Beijing, the California-based company could face a risk of boycotts or negative effects on manufacturing.

Since protests in Hong Kong broke out in June, American entities from Nike to the National Basketball Association have been caught in mainland China's outrage over affiliated individuals showing support for the city's protesters. And as the political rift between China and liberal democracies widens, boycotts from both Chinese consumers and its government have become a frequent occurrence.

Addressing such pressure, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted Wednesday that he has "formally asked [the] Trump administration to fully enforce anti-boycott laws" prohibiting American individuals or entities such as U.S. subsidiaries of Chinese companies "from complying with foreign boycotts seeking to coerce U.S. companies to conform with China's government views."

American jeweler Tiffany this week also encountered a Chinese backlash over a social media post that showed a model covering her right eye, in what some observers assumed was a reference to a Hong Kong protester hurt in a clash with police.

Tiffany removed the post and expressed regret for the incident, but not before it provoked criticism in a lucrative market.

"There is a rising scrutiny in China on whether foreign brands' social media postings contain material out of line with the Chinese government's views," a fashion industry source said.

Meanwhile, the NBA remained on the defensive in China after a weekend tweet, since deleted, from a team general manager in support of Hong Kong protesters.

Shanghai authorities canceled an NBA event scheduled for Wednesday night. An exhibition game in the city remains set for Thursday, but NBA ads have been taken down from the arena neighborhood.

At least nine of the NBA's Chinese partners have said they are cutting ties with the sports league -- including Tencent Holdings, which acquired exclusive rights to stream NBA games digitally in China for reportedly $1.5 billion, Nasdaq-listed Luckin Coffee and smartphone maker Vivo. And e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding has pulled the league's products from its online marketplaces.

State-run China Central Television said Tuesday it would halt some broadcasts of NBA exhibition games in the country. Comments against China's sovereignty are "not within the scope of freedom of speech," the broadcaster said.

In a statement Tuesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said it is "inevitable that people around the world -- including from America and China -- will have different viewpoints over different issues" but that "the NBA will not put itself in a position of regulating what players, employees and team owners say or will not say on these issues."