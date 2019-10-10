China slams Apple over Hong Kong map app

BEIJING -- Apple joins the list of international brands under heat from China, criticized for allowing iPhone users to download an app that lets them track the movements of Hong Kong police.

The People's Daily said in an online article Tuesday night that the HKmap.live software, available on Apple's App Store, encourages violence in Hong Kong and helps individuals escape from police amid the monthslong anti-government protests.

Apple's actions "betrayed the feelings of the Chinese people," the Communist Party mouthpiece said. The Communist Youth League of China also denounced Apple on Chinese social media.

The criticism hits Apple in one of the most important markets for the iPhone -- second only to the U.S. in sales -- and its main production base for the device.

Should it remain under pressure from Beijing, the California-based company could face a risk of boycotts or negative effects on manufacturing.

Separately, American jeweler Tiffany encountered a Chinese backlash over a social media post that showed a model covering her right eye, in what some observers assumed was a reference to a Hong Kong protester hurt in a clash with police.

Tiffany removed the post and expressed regret for the incident, but not before it provoked criticism in a lucrative market.

"There is a rising scrutiny in China on whether foreign brands' social media postings contain material out of line with the Chinese government's views," a fashion industry source said.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-based National Basketball Association remained on the defensive in China after a weekend tweet, since deleted, from a team general manager in support of Hong Kong protesters.

Shanghai authorities canceled an NBA event scheduled for Wednesday night. An exhibition game in the city remains set for Thursday, but NBA ads have been taken down from the arena neighborhood.

Following the backlash, at least nine of NBA's Chinese partners have announced they were cutting ties from the sports league -- including Tencent Holdings, which holds exclusive rights to stream NBA games digitally in China, Nasdaq-listed Luckin Coffee and smartphone maker Vivo. And e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding has pulled the league's products from its online marketplaces.

State-run China Central Television said Tuesday it would halt some broadcasts of NBA exhibition games in the country. Comments against China's sovereignty are "not within the scope of freedom of speech," the broadcaster said.

Nikkei staff writer Alex Fang in New York contributed to this report.