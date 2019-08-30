Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow arrested

HONG KONG -- Prominent Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow Ting, both founding members of the pro-democracy political group Demosisto, were arrested on Friday morning for alleged activities relating to inciting unauthorized assemblies.

Police said the charges were in connection with their activities on July 21, when a large number of protesters swarmed police headquarters in the city's Wan Chai district. In addition to charges of inciting others to take part in unauthorized assemblies, police alleged that Wong and Chow knowingly took part in unauthorized assemblies. Wong faces an additional charge of organizing unauthorized assemblies.

A police spokesperson also confirmed that it arrested Andy Chan, leader of the banned pro-independence Hong Kong National Party, at the city's airport late Thursday evening on suspicion of rioting and assaulting police officers. Chan is now under detention for further investigation, the spokesperson said.

Separately, the Civil Human Rights Front, the organizer of several massive protests over the past three months, said it has canceled a planned march for Saturday after its application and appeal were rejected.

Demosisto said that Wong was pushed into a private car on the street around 7:30 a.m. near a railway station on Friday, while Chow was arrested at her home.

Wong, secretary-general of Demosisto, has been an active participant in months of protests in the territory. The unrest triggered by now-suspended extradition legislation has expanded into broader demonstrations against the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing.

Wong and Chow were high-profile student leaders in the 2014 Occupy Central protests, also known as the Umbrella Movement. Wong has served three prison sentences related to charges involving Occupy Central. He most recently was jailed in May and released in mid-June. Chow was arrested in 2015 for incitement of illegal assembly but was released soon after.

Hong Kong has been gripped for nearly three months by rallies and demonstrations that have drawn as many as 2 million people, according to organizers. The protests have stemmed from an extradition bill that would allow the extradition of people in Hong Kong to mainland China, which lacks a transparent judicial system. Opponents of the proposed legislation fear that Beijing could use the law to imprison and silence its critics.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was forced to suspend legislative debate on the controversial bill in mid-June after the massive protests, but she has not formally withdrawn the bill, which demonstrators are demanding.

Demonstrations have continued on a near-daily basis in recent weeks, with groups of attorneys, accountants and aviation workers all staging separate rallies.

Hong Kong's airport, a major regional transport hub, was virtually shut down for several days earlier this month after demonstrators occupied the main terminal building. Airlines were forced to cancel hundreds of flights.

Demonstrators and police have clashed in often violent protests over the summer, with police using rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds. Protesters have insisted that the government appoint an independent investigation into allegations of excessive police force, but Lam has refused that demand.