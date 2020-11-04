Hong Kong arrests journalist investigating police misconduct

HONG KONG -- The Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested a news producer who investigated a mob attack on pro-democracy protesters in the city last year, adding to concerns about a crackdown against journalists in the Chinese territory.

Choy Yuk-ling is a producer for public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong, which has faced pressure from authorities for its critical coverage of the city's police force. Choy's documentary covered the delayed response by police to the incident in July 2019, in which mobsters attacked protesters and commuters on the subway.

Authorities allege that Choy violated the Road Traffic Ordinance, accusing her of improperly accessing personal information using license plate numbers.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association on Tuesday condemned Choy's arrest in a statement, arguing that checking license plates is a common investigative technique and calling the arrest an abuse of the ordinance.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo Man-ching said Choy's arrest was a blatant attack against press freedoms.

The incident is part of a growing crackdown on Hong Kong media. Jimmy Lai, who founded Apple Daily, an outlet critical of the Chinese Communist Party, was arrested in August. Hong Kong police limited the activities of freelance and student journalists in September. RTHK also was forced to cancel a political satire show earlier this year.