ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong asylum seekers turned away by US consulate

Four activists were let in but did not stay, local paper reports

A woman carries an American flag during a protest outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong in July.   © AP
TAKESHI KIHARA, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Four pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong went to the U.S. Consulate here to seek asylum but were apparently turned away, the South China Morning Post reported Tuesday.

Asked about the matter by Nikkei, the consulate said it has no information to provide at this time.

The four individuals ran up the street and talked to security guards at the entrance before being let in, according to the SCMP report. The exact nature of the conversation is not known. The Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper said it is understood that the asylum claims were rejected but there was no official confirmation.

At least one of the activists faces charges related to participating in anti-government demonstrations last year, the SCMP reported.

Separately, Hong Kong police arrested three activists that day under the national security law, including Tony Chung, former leader of pro-independence group Studentlocalism. The Oriental Daily News reported that Chung was headed to the U.S. Consulate to seek asylum but detained at a nearby coffee shop before he could approach the consulate building. It is not known whether these arrests are connected with the asylum bid by the four activists.

In August, 12 Hong Kong activists attempting to reach Taiwan were detained at sea by Chinese authorities.

Asylum bids are becoming a diplomatic issue as Beijing clamps down on pro-democracy activists. The Chinese government warned Canada not to accept Hong Kong protest participants as refugees. And the Hong Kong government recently criticized Germany for granting refugee status to a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist facing a rioting charge in connection with last year's anti-China protests.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close