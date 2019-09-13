Hong Kong braces for more protests as police deny march approval

HONG KONG -- The organizers of protests that have drawn millions of people to the streets of Hong Kong this summer lost their appeal on Friday to hold another large march, as the protests head into a 15th straight weekend.

The city's police department earlier this week denied an application by the Civil Human Rights Front to sponsor the march on Sunday. The objection was based on "public safety and public order," a police spokesperson said at a news conference after the appeal decision. "The police urges the public to disassociate with any illegal or violent acts," he said.

Previous marches organized by the CHRF have drawn up to an estimated 2 million people. Protesters at those events called for the retraction of the extradition bill that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam last week said she would withdraw. They have also been demanding Lam's resignation, universal suffrage and an independent committee to investigate accusations of excessive police force against demonstrators.

"From our experience, it is obvious that all the prohibitions and all the objections to lawful assembly and demonstrations is creating public outrage and is also stimulating public anger against police and against the government," said Eric Lai of the CHRF. "We think the Hong Kong police is trying to use their authority of banning and prohibiting public assemblies to create a sense of terror."

While the CHRF said it would abide by the decision, a spokesperson for the group said it had no control over people who defy the ban. Thousands defied a prohibition to gather in late August for a similar protest.

The Aug. 31 protest resulted in violent clashes. Police deployed water cannons, tear gas and pepper spray on protesters near the city's government headquarters. Protesters hurled eggs and bricks at officers -- a petrol bomb was thrown -- and several people in black T-shirts set fires outside police headquarters.

Separately, a group of protesters plans to march to the U.K. consulate general in Hong Kong on Sunday to appeal for the support of the British government, following up on a similar event directed at the U.S. consulate general last weekend.

Friday also marked the expiration of a two-week deadline given by student groups for the Hong Kong government to meet the protesters' five demands.

They have threatened to escalate their demonstrations beginning on Monday. So far, students and alumni of more than 200 schools have formed human chains or held other events at school gates in support of the protests, with some skipping classes as a form of strike action.

Also on Friday, the Hong Kong High Court upheld an appeal by Ventus Lau against a decision by election officials last year to bar him from running for a Legislative Council seat. He had been suspected of continuing to support Hong Kong's independence from China even after publicly renouncing the idea.

Following the lines of a similar verdict on Sept. 2 in favor of the pro-democracy Demosisto party's Agnes Chow, the court ruled that election officials erred in not giving Lau a chance to respond to the claims against him. As a result, the court voided the victory of Gary Fan, the pro-democratic politician who went on to win the seat.