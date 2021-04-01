Hong Kong court finds leading activists guilty of illegal assembly

HONG KONG -- Seven prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy figures, including outspoken media tycoon Jimmy Lai, were convicted on Thursday of organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest in 2019, marking the territory's latest crackdown on dissent.

The four-week trial was heard in West Kowloon Court, where Judge Amanda Woodcock read the verdict on Thursday morning.

Lai's fellow defendants included Martin Lee, founder of the city's Democratic Party and popularly known as Hong Kong's "father of democracy," and former lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung, Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho, Cyd Ho Sau-lan and Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee.

Three of those convicted -- Lai, Martin Lee and Albert Ho -- were previously named by Chinese state media as part of a "Gang of Four" responsible for widespread protests in 2019 in Hong Kong. The label referenced four radical Chinese leaders who officially took the blame for the Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Prosecutors accused the seven activists of turning an approved assembly in the city's Victoria Park into an illegal march, while defense lawyers argued that they were only rallying outside the park due to overcrowding.

The protest took place in August 2019 amid citywide anti-government protests against a now-withdrawn extradition bill and to demand full democracy in Hong Kong. The demonstration's organizer said 1.7 million people took place in the protest, which later saw violent clashes erupt with police.

The seven convicted activists now face up to five years' imprisonment. The court is expected to hand down sentences at a later date. Two other ex-legislators involved in the same case -- Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-Chung -- pleaded guilty before the trial began.

Lai, the founder of the Apple Daily newspaper and a longtime critic of Beijing, is already in custody since being charged late last year with collusion with foreign forces under the city's national security law. That charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. He has also been charged in a number of other criminal cases.