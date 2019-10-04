Hong Kong invokes emergency powers to ban protester masks

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong officials invoked sweeping emergency powers that would ban the wearing of masks by protesters during demonstrations.

Carrie Lam, the city's chief executive, on Friday announced the invocation of the colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance. It will be enforced from midnight.

Protesters use high-tech masks to protect themselves from tear gas fired by police and to hide their identities. Images of protesters donning highly sophisticated face masks have become commonplace since June.

Thousands of people, in face masks, blocked roads while marching through the Central business district during the lunch hour on Friday to protest against the ban.

Office workers and others held up their hands with fingers extended to show support for the protesters' five demands on the government -- only one of which has been met, the withdrawal of the extradition bill. They walked in the shadows of gleaming skyscrapers that are home to international companies and major banks.

Pro-democracy lawmakers and others have denounced the invocation of the emergency powers, saying they would effectively end Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" legal framework that has been in effect since the 1997 handover.

The Civil Human Rights Front, which has organized several peaceful marches since June, strongly criticized the government's decision, which bypasses debate in the city main lawmaking body, the Legislative Council.

"This old, severe colonial law must be abandoned to keep the government in check and stop it from persecuting Hong Kong residents," the group said in a statement before the announcement was made.

With the introduction of emergency powers, "Hong Kong is now a colony under Mainland Chinese rule," it said.

Stocks in Hong Kong fell in afternoon trading in anticipation of the announcement, with the Hang Seng Index falling 1.3%.

Protesters run away from tear gas during a demonstration near Taikoo station in Hong Kong on Thursday. © Reuters

Also Friday, the government said that the Legislative Council would resume sessions on Oct. 16 and that the controversial extradition bill, opposition to which sparked the protests, would be formally withdrawn "immediately after" Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her annual policy address, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

MTR, the operator of the city's railway system, on Friday warned protesters to stop damaging stations amid escalating vandalism targeted at the company, which is majority-owned by the government.

Protesters use the efficiency of the city's transport network to move quickly around the city, but also have damaged and set fires at stations.

More than 120 stations out of a total 161 across the city have been deliberately damaged by protesters, in addition to roughly 800 turnstiles and 500 ticketing machines, MTR Operations Director Adi Lau Tin-shing said at a news conference.

"We can see from recent incidents the amount of equipment damaged has been escalating," Lau said. He said of even greater concern was protesters throwing petrol bombs into stations "and setting fire to our station entrances and throwing objects onto tracks and overhead lines."

Lau described the acts as "malicious" and said they could severely endanger the safety of passengers and MTR staff. He cited safety reasons in response to the company's decisions to close stations ahead of and during protests.

Contributing writer Olivia Tam contributed to this article