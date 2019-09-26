Hong Kong leader poised to open her first dialogue with public

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam prepared to hold her first community dialogue with members of the public on Thursday evening, after nearly four months of political turmoil that has plagued the Asian financial center with deep distrust of the government.

The conversation's aim is to "air the public's grievances and identify the issues this society faces," Lam wrote in an opinion column published in The New York Times a day before the gathering. She said issues identified from the dialogue "will be studied and translated to concrete actions" but acknowledged that she expects to "receive some harsh criticism."

The event is the first open dialogue between the Hong Kong government and the public since the political crisis broke out in early June. While Lam announced three weeks ago the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill -- which triggered the social unrest and brought the city's biggest political crisis since the 1997 handover -- many have said the move was too little, too late.

Thursday's dialogue was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. local time and came amid heavy security. Police cars and well-armed officers appeared at the venue, Queen Elizabeth Stadium, in the city's Wan Chai district a few hours before Lam's arrival. Schools in the area dismissed students as early as noon, and some nearby shops closed early.

More than 100 students in face masks formed a human chain outside the stadium by late Thursday afternoon. Some held signs saying "five demands, not one less," in reference to the demands on the government made by protesters, including the bill's retraction.

More than 20,000 people applied to attend the dialogue with Lam and other top government officials, with 150 selected through a computer drawing.

Two of the participants chosen to attend the dialogue told the Nikkei Asian Review before the event kicked off that excessive use of force by the police was the most pressing issue that they wanted to raise with Lam if they were asked to speak.

One of the participants, a woman in her 50s who gave her surname of Cheng, said police brutality "has gone too far" and an independent inquiry -- another of the protesters' five demands -- was necessary.

While Cheng said she did not expect Lam to have a satisfying response for her question, she still decided to attend the dialogue because it was important that "the chief executive listens not only to the voices of pro-establishment and business tycoons."

During the monthslong standoff, the demands of protesters have evolved to cover broader topics, from what they believe is the excessive use of police force to genuine universal suffrage of both the city's legislature and chief executive.

Protesters have continued to clash with police on the streets, with a small hard core group throwing petrol bombs. Others have targeted public transportation, with some blocking roads and disturbing the operations of railways and Hong Kong's international airport.

Police have also escalated their use of force, using tear gas, water cannons, baton charges and beanbag rounds to disperse crowds. More than 1,500 people have been arrested.