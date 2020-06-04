Hong Kong passes controversial anthem law on Tiananmen anniversary

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's quasi-independent Legislative Council on Thursday passed a contentious national anthem bill that will punish behavior that is disrespectful of China's national anthem, amid rising concerns over a weakening of the "one country, two systems" framework that underpins the former British colony's autonomy and democratic freedoms.

The passage comes despite the efforts of pro-democracy lawmakers -- the minority in the city's lawmaking body -- to stall the debate by tabling adjournment motions and staging protests in the chamber. Previous meetings had descended into physical clashes and scuffles between opposing groups.

Under the law, people who "intentionally insult" China's national anthem, "March of the Volunteers," could face fines of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars ($6,450) and three years in prison.

Voting on the bill coincided with Hong Kong's annual commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. However, a June 4 vigil that is normally held in Victoria Park has been banned by police, citing health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in three decades.

At around noon on Thursday, pro-democracy legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick splashed what he described as biofertilizer in the meeting hall, prompting the acting chairwoman, pro-Beijing legislator Starry Lee, to adjourn the vote. Police and firefighters were later called into the Legislative Council to investigate the foul smell.

Chu said his action was to "remind the world of how the Chinese Communist Party killed its own people 31 years ago."

"A murderer stinks forever," he said.

The pro-Beijing camp threatened to take legal action against what it described as Chu's "unacceptable behavior." Police later said it would not rule out the possibility of arresting Chu.

Political tensions in Hong Kong have increased recently following Beijing's move to impose national security protocols for the territory. The plan has drawn swift and intense international condemnation as critics fear the laws will put an end to the city's civil liberties, thus imperiling its status as a global financial hub.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington would scrap trade and investment privileges for Hong Kong, saying it is no longer autonomous from mainland China.