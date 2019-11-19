Hong Kong police arrest hundreds after violent university clash

HONG KONG -- Police in Hong Kong arrested hundreds of protesters after they left a university, the scene of violent clashes with police since the weekend.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, said at a news conference on Tuesday that about 600 people, including roughly 200 under the age of 18, had left the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University and that about 100 people were still inside.

The minors were permitted to return to their homes after police recorded their names and other personal information. "We have not done any immediate arrests of these underage protesters or other participants within the campus, but of course we will have to reserve the right to undertake further investigations in future," Lam said.

Public broadcaster RTHK said the other four hundred who had left the campus were arrested on suspicion of rioting.

"We will use whatever means to continue to persuade and arrange for these remaining protesters to leave the campus as soon as possible, so that this whole operation could be able to end in a peaceful manner and lay the basis for the subsequent work by the police to stop violence in Hong Kong," Lam said.

Violent clashes between protesters and police have rocked the campus of PolyU since Sunday, with demonstrators attacking police with gasoline bombs and bows and arrows, and setting fires to thwart officers using tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds.

Lam said she was "confident" that police in Hong Kong can handle the situation, which has grown increasingly violent and intense over the past week. On Monday, parts of the Kowloon section of Hong Kong, where PolyU is located, saw thousands of protesters demonstrating and blocking roads.

The government said in a statement on Tuesday that primary and secondary schools, which have been closed for several days, would resume classes on Wednesday because "road and traffic conditions have gradually become stable."

Protesters wait to receive medical attention at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during protests in Hong Kong on Nov. 19. © Reuters

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, on Tuesday "expressed deep concern" over a ruling a day earlier by the Hong Kong High Court that the anti-mask law and the Emergency Regulations Ordinance were unconstitutional.

Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission, said that "some NPC deputies have voiced strong dissatisfaction" over the ruling, according to a report from the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The spokesperson said that China's constitution and Hong Kong's Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution, "together form the constitutional basis" of Hong Kong, according to the report. Zang said that whether a Hong Kong law conforms with the Basic Law "can only be judged and decided by the NPC Standing Committee, and no other organ has the right to judge or decide," the report said.

The laws were invoked by the Hong Kong government to rein in escalating violence since early October, but a group of pan-democratic lawmakers immediately launched legal challenges.

As Hong Kong prepares for local district council elections on Nov. 24, there are growing concerns that the government will cancel or postpone the vote. Lam said at the news conference that while she hopes the election will be held as scheduled, "the [Hong Kong] government is not the one who plays the dominant role," suggesting that it was up to the protesters to end their demonstrations.

On Monday, Patrick Nip, Hong Kong's secretary for constitutional and mainland affairs, said that the recent violence at PolyU and other campuses in the city made it less likely that elections would be held as planned.

"The situation in the past weekend has obviously reduced the chance of holding the elections as scheduled, and I'm very worried and anxious about this," he said, according to RTHK.