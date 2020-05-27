Hong Kong police clash with protesters rallying against anthem law

HONG KONG -- Police fired pepper spray and pepper balls at protesters in Hong Kong's Central business district on Wednesday, as hundreds of people rallied against controversial legislation that would punish behavior disrespectful of China's national anthem, amid heightening concerns over diminishing freedoms in the city.

In scenes reminiscent of last year's anti-government protests, demonstrators began gathering at several locations during the lunch hour. Thousands assembled in the city's main business and commercial districts, chanting "Free Hong Kong," "Hong Kong independence, the only way out," and other slogans.

"I don't know how many more times I can come out," an office worker in Central said. "I only know if we don't fight back now, the Hong Kong we have come to know will be gone."

About 240 people were arrested on charges of unlawful assembly, the police said. Separately, 16 people were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of instruments fit for unlawful purposes, and dangerous driving.

Political tensions in the former British colony have intensified in recent days after Beijing announced plans to enact a national security law for Hong Kong during its annual parliamentary session, bypassing the semi-autonomous city's lawmaking body.

Hong Kong riot police guard arrested anti-government protesters in the Central business district on Wednesday. © AP

Thousands of people took part in an unauthorized protest against the security law on Sunday in the first large-scale demonstration since the coronavirus outbreak began. Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds. More than 200 people were arrested that day on charges of illegal assembly.

Debate over the anthem bill in the Legislative Council ended on Wednesday without a clear resolution, following several adjournment motions tabled by pro-democracy lawmakers. The debate is expected to continue on Thursday and a vote is expected over the next week.

Under the anthem bill, people who "intentionally insult" China's national anthem, "March of the Volunteers," could face fines of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars ($6,450) and three years in prison.

The controversy dates back to 2015 when fans began booing the anthem frequently at local soccer matches following the city's Occupy Central protests.

Earlier on Wednesday, protesters had called for early-morning action to paralyze traffic and block roads near the LegCo building as the city's legislature prepared to debate the anthem bill. Yet, in the face of heavy police presence across the city, streets were quiet and traffic was largely undisrupted in the morning.

Officers cleared roadblocks -- set up by protesters using public trash bins and various debris -- in multiple areas, the Hong Kong Police Force said in a statement on Facebook. Police also conducted citywide stop-and-search operations during the morning commute.

People take cover as riot police use pepper spray during a protest in Hong Kong on Wednesday against a controversial national anthem bill. © Reuters

Local media reported that at least 3,000 riot police officers would be ready to deal with "any potential flare-ups." Hundreds of officers were deployed to guard the LegCo complex ahead of the meeting. Main roads surrounding the building have been fenced off by 2-meter-tall water-filled barriers since Tuesday.

The protesters' strategy on Wednesday is reminiscent of events a year ago, when tens of thousands of protesters occupied roads outside the legislature building to halt the second reading of a since-withdrawn extradition bill, preventing pro-government lawmakers from entering the building.

The selection of members to Hong Kong's legislature is designed in a way that favors pro-establishment groups. Pro-democracy advocates have demanded political reforms to allow all members of LegCo, as well as the city's leader, to be directly elected by the public.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. would announce "a strong response" to the planned security legislation for Hong Kong by the end of the week.

Washington has threatened to remove preferential trade and investment treatments for Hong Kong in view of Beijing's tightening oversight, triggering doubts over the city's status as a global financial hub.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany earlier said in a press briefing that Trump found it "hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over."