ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-Beijing protesters

Thousands gather to demonstrate against China's planned security law

Protesters march along a downtown street in Hong Kong on Sunday during a protest against Beijing's planned national security legislation.   © AP
MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Clashes erupted in Hong Kong's main shopping district on Sunday afternoon as protesters took to the streets to rally against Beijing's planned national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

Defying police warnings and bans on social gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people gathered outside the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. They chanted slogans such as "Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong" and "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our time." Some set up roadblocks to paralyze traffic in the area.

Riot police fired rounds of tear gas and employed water cannons to disperse the crowd. Pro-democracy activist Tam Tak-chi was arrested on charges of conducting an unauthorized assembly.

The gathering is the first large-scale protest against the central government in Beijing since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

The planned legislation would allow Beijing to further crackdown on dissent in the city. The bill is expected to be passed in China's annual parliamentary session on May 28, and will be enacted in the coming months, bypassing Hong Kong's legislature.

The new proposal targets activities such as "splitting the country, subverting state power," as well as terrorism and foreign interference in Hong Kong. Critics and pro-democracy lawmakers said it will mark the end of "one country, two systems," a framework that underpins Hong Kong's autonomy and democratic freedoms when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The move has drawn international condemnation. Nearly 200 political figures around the globe, including members of the U.S. Congress, signed a joint statement on Saturday to decry the proposed laws, saying they are a "comprehensive assault on the city's autonomy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms."

Activist Joshua Wong, who was at the scene, said he is "very likely" to be one of the targets of the law, but he would continue to fight by lobbying for support from other countries.

A protester who gave his surname as Ng told the Nikkei Asian Review that the planned law might mean the end of protests in the city.

"Before that day, we must make our voices heard in whatever ways we can," he said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close