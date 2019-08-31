Hong Kong police shoot water cannon as protesters set fires

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police deployed water cannon and tear gas near the city's government headquarters on Saturday as hardcore protesters went ahead with demonstrations for a 13th straight weekend. Many see the protests as fueled by the arrests of prominent pro-democracy activists on Friday.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas and pepper spray near the city's legislative building as several protesters hurled eggs and bricks at officers. The violence escalated quickly after protesters threw a petrol bomb, prompting the force to deploy water cannon.

Several people in black T-shirts set fires on the street outside the police headquarters around 7 p.m., TV footage showed, with the flames quickly growing meters high. Thick black smoke blocked traffic on the main road, before firefighters put out the blaze.

Demonstrators marched even though the police had denied an application by the Civil Human Rights Front, the organizer of this summer's largest marches, to hold another one on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the issuance of a hard line statement on political reform by the Chinese government, which set off that year's "Occupy" protests.

The Front on Friday canceled its planned march to Beijing's representative office in the city after its appeal of the decision of the police was denied.

A protestor fetches an exploded tear gas shell, as blue-colored water is fired from water cannons in Hong Kong on Aug. 31. © AP

Protesters on Saturday sang gospel hymns to try to give their procession a religious cast, as such events are subject to fewer restrictions under Hong Kong law.

Live footage from near government headquarters showed protesters throwing tear gas canisters back at police who countered them with water cannons and more tear gas.

"After repeated and futile warnings, police have deployed tear gas and minimum force to disperse the protesters," the Hong Kong police said in a statement. "Also, a petrol bomb was thrown into the police headquarters."

Police on Friday arrested several opposition lawmakers and well-known activists including Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, co-founders of the pro-democracy party Demosisto. Critics said the high-profile arrests ahead of the planned march to Beijing's representative office was meant to create fear and to discourage people from taking it to the streets.

The Hong Kong police, in preparation for potential attacks on Beijing's central government liaison office, closed the metro station near the building to keep protesters away.

Demonstrators take cover as police fires tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong on Aug. 31. © Reuters

The protests started in June when the city government proposed a now-suspended extradition bill to parliament. The legislation would have enabled criminals to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, has called the bill "dead," but has not withdrawn it completely. As well as demanding the retraction of the bill, demonstrators have added other conditions such as an amnesty for those arrested over the protests.

The protests have spread to other causes, including strikes by workers in the transportation sector.

Protesters are also urging students and workers to strike on Monday and Tuesday, according to online posters, and are encouraging workers and students to participate in several gatherings in Kowloon and Hong Kong island.