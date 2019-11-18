Hong Kong police storm university as clashes intensify

HONG KONG -- Clashes between protesters and police intensified early Monday as police attempted to storm a university occupied by hundreds of protesters.

The protesters remain under siege inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which police have completely surrounded as they prepare for major arrests once the standoff cools down following the 25th straight weekend of unrest in the city.

Violent clashes between protesters and police broke out Sunday morning in Tsim Sha Tsiu, a major tourist destination. Hundreds of protesters later retreated to the university, in Hung Hom, in Kowloon, but police quickly sealed off all routes of retreat and blocked all major roads leading to the university.

Pitched battles were fought throughout the night. Protesters hurled petrol bombs and bricks, while police fired tear gas and water cannons. At one point, a protester threw a firebomb at an armored vehicle that was moving within meters of protesters' cordon line.

They also set a fire on a footbridge connecting the campus to a railway station as well as burned trash heaps on a staircase near the university's entrance in attempts to keep police from entering the campus.

A protestor prepares to fire an arrow during a confrontation with police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Nov. 17. © AP

The president of the student union said at least 500 people remained trapped on campus as of Monday morning.

Police made dozens of arrests in the morning, but most of the hardcore protesters remain inside, trying to work out how to escape without being arrested.

On Sunday night, police began urging volunteers, reporters and others to leave the campus, warning they could risk committing the offense of "taking part in a riot."

A police personnel vehicle catches fire as protesters and police clash on a bridge near Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Nov. 17. © Getty Images

Clashes also broke out in multiple districts near the university as supporters sought to divert police away from the university. These protesters were met with tear gas.

A police officer who was escorting an arrested female shot three live rounds when "a mob of rioters" attacked a police vehicle and successfully assisted the detainee's escape, according to a police Facebook post.

Protestors react as police fire tear gas during a confrontation at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Nov. 17. © AP

Riot police fire teargas and rubber bullets as protesters attempt to leave Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Nov. 18. © Getty Images