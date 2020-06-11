ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Hong Kong protests

China security law has Hong Kongers eyeing offshore accounts

China to start work on Hong Kong security bills June 18

Hong Kong protest anniversary muted by weary and wary public

After defying 4-nation call, Japan seeks G-7 statement on Hong Kong

Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong police to charge publisher over June 4 vigil

Four activists to face prosecution over alleged illegal assembly

Founder of Apple Daily Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, center, has been notified by police that he will be charged for his role in holding an unauthorized candlelight vigil to mark the 31st anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.   © Reuters
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asian Review chief business news correspondent | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police on Thursday notified Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily newspaper, and three other prominent pro-democracy activists that they will face charges over their roles in holding an unauthorized vigil to commemorate the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.

Even though authorities banned the event for the first time in three decades citing coronavirus concerns, thousands still gathered in Victoria Park and other parts of the city.

The other three notified by the police are former legislators Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho Chun-yan, as well as Richard Tsoi Yiu-cheong, another veteran of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the group that has organized the annual vigil for the past 30 years.

Lee, chair of the alliance, told reporters in a recorded message on Thursday that he received a call from the police around 6 p.m. local time informing him of the charge.

"This is all expected," he said. "When you look at the overall Hong Kong situation, you can witness actually now the police are abusing the power to arrest and also the department of justice is abusing the power to prosecute and trying to threaten the people of Hong Kong when we are exercising our rights to assembly."

According to a Facebook post by the alliance on Thursday evening, the trio were told that they would be charged for "inciting others to participate in an unauthorized assembly." The case will be brought to court on June 23. The group said it was unclear if others would be charged for participating in the vigil.

The four men are among 15 activists who were already charged in April for their involvement in protests last year, with the police citing illegal assembly.

"[For] the Hong Kong Alliance, we believe we have the right to mourn June 4 and have a rally to condemn the massacre," Lee said, noting that the event went on peacefully and was without incident. "The police should not have any excuse to suppress peaceful expression."

Additional reporting by Zach Coleman and Stella Wong in Hong Kong.

Read Next

Latest On Hong Kong protests

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close