Hong Kong prohibits Joshua Wong from running in elections

HONG KONG -- Joshua Wong, the face of Hong Kong's 2014 Umbrella Movement, on Tuesday was barred from running in upcoming district council elections because of his advocacy of "self-determination" for the city, authorities said.

The 23-year-old pro-democracy activist was the only candidate disqualified for next month's vote.

"I condemn the government for exercising political venting and censorship, and depriving me of the rights of running elections," Wong said in a statement. "This reflects that the returning officers have descended to thought police," he said.

A government spokesperson said in a news release that it agreed to and supports the decision to bar Wong from running, and there is "no question of any political censorship and restriction of freedom of speech."

"The candidate cannot possibly comply with the requirements of the relevant electoral laws, since advocating or promoting 'self-determination' is contrary to the content of the declaration that the law requires a candidate to make to uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the HKSAR," the statement said, referring to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the territory's official name.

A returning officer, as government officials in charge of elections are known, in 2018 also banned Wong's fellow Demosisto party member Agnes Chow from running in by-elections for the Legislative Council -- the city's lawmaking body -- for similar reasons. But that decision was overturned by a High Court judge in September because Chow was not given a fair opportunity to respond.

Wong's disqualification came as the number of registered voters for the Nov. 24 elections reached a record high. Political observers expect the rising momentum for civil participation to shake up the longtime dominance of the pro-Beijing establishment in the district constituencies.

The city's district council elections have received much attention this year amid the ongoing anti-government protests, which are now in their fifth month.

Approval of China-friendly politicians in Hong Kong has plunged during the protests, and experts think pro-democracy forces are poised for a major victory. Such an outcome would embarrass Beijing, which has told mainlanders that the vast majority of people in Hong Kong oppose the demonstrations.

District councils select some members of Hong Kong's Election Committee, the body that selects the city's chief executive. November's election could impede Beijing's influence over Hong Kong.

Wong made a high-profile visit to Washington last month, calling on U.S. lawmakers to pass legislation requiring annual reviews of Hong Kong's special status that affords the city trade and economic privileges.

He and singer-activist Denise Ho were among the witnesses urging passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, which the House of Representatives did on Oct. 15.

Wong became the most prominent and globally recognizable figure to emerge from the group of student leaders of the Occupy Central protests, also known as the Umbrella Movement in 2014, when he was just 17 years old.

Additional reporting by Dean Napolitano.