Hong Kong prominent activists arrested in morning sweep

HONG KONG -- Prominent Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow Ting, both founding members of the pro-democracy political group Demosisto, were arrested on Friday morning and taken to police headquarters, their party said.

Wong was pushed into a private car on the street around 7:30 a.m. near a railway station, while Chow was arrested at her home, Demosisto said. "We do not yet know what charges they are facing, but have arranged our lawyers to follow the case," a Demosisto spokesperson said.

Wong, secretary-general of Demosisto, has been an active participant in months of protests in the territory. The unrest triggered by now-suspended extradition legislation has expanded into broader demonstrations against the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing. It is not clear whether the charges against Wong and Chow were related to their latest activities.

Wong and Chow were high-profile student leaders in the 2014 Occupy Central protests, also known as the Umbrella Movement. Wong has served three prison sentences related to charges involving Occupy Central. He most recently was jailed in May and released in mid-June.

Chow was arrested in 2015 for incitement of illegal assembly but was released soon after.