ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong prominent activists arrested in morning sweep

Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow taken to police headquarters on unknown charges

NIKKI SUN, Nikkei staff writer
Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow Ting demonstrate in Hong Kong in June. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

HONG KONG -- Prominent Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow Ting, both founding members of the pro-democracy political group Demosisto, were arrested on Friday morning and taken to police headquarters, their party said.

Wong was pushed into a private car on the street around 7:30 a.m. near a railway station, while Chow was arrested at her home, Demosisto said. "We do not yet know what charges they are facing, but have arranged our lawyers to follow the case," a Demosisto spokesperson said.

Wong, secretary-general of Demosisto, has been an active participant in months of protests in the territory. The unrest triggered by now-suspended extradition legislation has expanded into broader demonstrations against the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing. It is not clear whether the charges against Wong and Chow were related to their latest activities.

Wong and Chow were high-profile student leaders in the 2014 Occupy Central protests, also known as the Umbrella Movement. Wong has served three prison sentences related to charges involving Occupy Central. He most recently was jailed in May and released in mid-June.

Chow was arrested in 2015 for incitement of illegal assembly but was released soon after.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media