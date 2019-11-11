Hong Kong protester shot as violence erupts across city

HONG KONG -- Violence spread across Hong Kong on Monday. A police officer shot at least one demonstrator during the morning rush-hour, university campuses closed amid clashes between police and protesters, as scenes resembling urban warfare gripped the city at the start of its 23rd week of unrest.

Video circulating online appeared to show at least one demonstrator clad in black clothing was shot at close range by an officer in a street confrontation. A spokesperson at Hong Kong's Hospital Authority said a 21-year-old man was wounded by a live round of ammunition, and that man was in critical condition after surgery.

The shooting marked the third time a protester had been hit with a live round during a confrontation with the police. On Oct. 1, an 18-year-old secondary school student was shot in the chest, also at close range. He has since been discharged from the hospital. Three days later, a 14-year-old boy was hit in the leg after an officer opened fire during a clash in the New Territories.

Meanwhile, a citywide general strike hit most of Hong Kong's universities on Monday, as students blocked transport in and out of campuses, leading university authorities to cancel all classes for the day. Students at the University of Hong Kong and Polytechnic University clashed with police who arrived in the morning to clear out the barricades, firing tear gas. Students at HKU tried to halt the police's advances by throwing rocks, while video showed petrol bombs were thrown by PolyU students.

University campuses are strongholds of the anti-government protests. According to the Hong Kong Police Force's Public Relations Branch, 3,001 protesters have been arrested since the large-scale protests began in early June, of which 1,064 are students.

Anger among the local student body has increased dramatically after university authorities declined to publicly condemn alleged police brutality, along with the recent passing of 22-year old Chow Tze-lok, a student at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He died on Friday from head injuries after falling from a parking garage where police had fired tear gas.

Also on Monday, protesters disrupted the morning commute by blocking roads and crowding rail stations. Many train services were suspended.

The government on Oct. 4 invoked emergency powers to introduce a ban on face masks, which protesters have used to protect themselves from tear gas as well as to shield their identities.

Additional reporting by Eduardo Baptista.