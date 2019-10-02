Hong Kong protesters gather in support of student shot by police

HONG KONG -- The morning after one of the most violent days in months of protests in Hong Kong, hundreds of people gathered at a secondary school in a show of support for student who was shot by a police officer with a live round on Tuesday.

The black-clad demonstrators -- including students, alumni and members of the public -- held slogans condemning the police violence and cheered for the wounded 18-year-old. Local media reported the student's condition has turned from critical to stable as of Wednesday morning.

A video of the shooting, filmed by the City University Student Union and shared on social media, shows an officer drawing a revolver and firing at the protester, who collapsed on the street with his chest bleeding. This marked the first time a demonstrator was hit by live ammunition since major protests began in early June. The Nikkei Asian Review was unable to confirm the veracity of the video.

The shooting took place hours after a ceremony in Beijing commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. It drew international condemnation, with various U.S. senators criticizing the police's actions, although President Donald Trump has not mentioned the incident.

Late on Tuesday, Hong Kong Police Chief Stephen Lo defended the officer's action to fire at the protester, describing it as "reasonable" and "legitimate." Lo said the officer was under attack by a group of "rioters" and felt his life and his colleagues' lives were being seriously threatened.

"The officer really had no choice but to fire back," Lo said, adding that the officer had warned the protester before opening fire. He said that the police in total fired six live rounds on Tuesday on four occasions and believed only the one incident involving the 18-year-old caused injuries.

Police on Tuesday arrested more than 180 people for rioting, assaulting police, taking part in unlawful assembly and illegal possession of weapons, Lo said. Twenty-five police officers were injured during Tuesday's operations.

In scenes resembling urban warfare, local television on Tuesday showed images of violence and vandalism, multiple fires that included motorcycles ablaze, and police using water cannons on protesters.

The operator of the city's rail system, MTR, closed about 40 stations -- nearly half of the entire rail network -- on Tuesday. Stations were open as normal on Wednesday.