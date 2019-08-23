Hong Kong protesters plan human chain link across city

HONG KONG -- Protesters in Hong Kong are calling for creating human chains along three railway lines across the city on Friday, as organizers strive to introduce more creative approaches to demonstrations in order to draw international attention to their cause.

Posts and posters on social media called for people in Hong Kong to link hands on Friday night for about an hour. Organizers said the campaign had no intention of blocking roads or causing disruptions to traffic, and they did not plan to seek a formal protest request -- in the form of a non-objection letter -- from the police.

The campaign, called "The Hong Kong Way," is inspired by a large-scale demonstration 30 years ago in three former republics of the Soviet Union. About 2 million people formed a human chain connecting Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to show the solidarity of Baltic people in their quest for independence from the former Soviet Union.

"Hong Kongers, let's hold each other's hands and defend this city with our bodies and our will," an event poster says. "Let's show the world our determination to resist tyranny."

The organizers said in a statement that the purpose of Friday's human chain is to show solidarity among people who are united against a now-suspended extradition law and alleged excessive police force against protesters, in addition to a plea for international support. They said they will use social networking on LIHKG, a Reddit-like forum, and various Telegram messaging groups to liaise with people in real-time to form the human chain, which is expected to extend 40 km.

Residents of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, join hands on Aug. 24, 1989, in a giant human chain that stretched from there to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius in a symbol of Baltic solidarity. © AP

While the Baltic Way was part of the pro-independence movements under Soviet rule, organizers in Hong Kong said independence was not their goal. "While we are just as determined as the Baltic demonstrators in the fight for our freedom, we do not share their goal for independence," the statement said.

Organizers also have asked foreigners to write letters to their governments and demand that they speak to the Chinese government on behalf of Hong Kong people.

Foreign governments are growing more concerned about the safety of their staff in Hong Kong. The Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong on Friday said it had stopped sending their locally hired staff to travel outside of Hong Kong for business. The move came after a local employee at the British Consulate General in Hong Kong was arrested and detained in Shenzhen for more than 10 days during a business trip in the border city. Authorities in Beijing said the employee, a man, had broken a public security-related law.

A similar human chain also was formed in Taiwan in 2004, when more than 2 million people gathered to commemorate the February 28 incident, in which thousands of people were killed in an anti-government uprising in 1947.

The planned action in Hong Kong is the latest among a series of protests since early June, triggered by controversial legislation that would allow people in Hong Kong to be extradited to the mainland. The movement began with peaceful mass marches, drawing up to an estimated 2 million people, according to organizers, followed by some violent clashes between police and protesters. More than 1,000 people have been arrested.

The ongoing protests -- the biggest political crisis since Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in 1997 -- have recently showed some positive signs, as an estimated 1.7 million people marched peacefully in heavy rain last weekend. It was the first time in more than two months that the police did not fire tear gas to disperse crowds.

Ma Ngok, associate professor in government and public administration at Chinese University of Hong Kong, said Friday's plan for a human chain would be very good publicity for Hong Kong protesters if a large number of people turn out. But he also said it could be difficult to implement because there is not an organization behind the campaign.

Meanwhile, protesters are planning another demonstration at Hong Kong's airport on Saturday, a follow-up to other protests earlier this month that virtually shut down the important international transport hub. Despite a court injunction that limits people from entering the terminal building, protesters are calling for disrupting ground transportation to the airport.

Internet users and celebrities have started an "Eye for Hong Kong" campaign on social media in reference to a female protester who had her eye severely injured during a protest earlier this month.

The campaign calls on people to take a selfie with their right eye covered and post the photo on social media. There have been more than 30,000 posts with related hashtags on Instagram and more than 40,000 posts on Twitter as of Thursday.