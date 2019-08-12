Hong Kong protests grow more violent in 10th weekend of unrest

HONG KONG -- Protests in Hong Kong turned increasingly violent over the weekend, as police fired tear gas inside two rail stations and demonstrators hurled petrol bombs at officers.

Intense clashes broke out on Sunday in several districts on Hong Kong island, Kowloon and the New Territories. For the first time, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets inside a train station -- a move that medical experts say could threaten the lives of passengers. About 40 people were injured, two seriously, according to the Hospital Authority.

The escalation during the tenth straight weekend of unrest followed calls from Beijing and the Hong Kong government to stop the violence and restore public order. Carrie Lam, the city's chief executive, last week warned that the protests risk hurting the territory's economy more than the 2007-2008 global financial crisis.

While the demonstrations led to the suspension of a bill that would allow Beijing to extradite Hong Kong citizens to mainland China, people continue to hold rallies against the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement. Their demands include the setting up of an independent commission to investigate the police's use of force during protests.

A spokesperson at the MTR Corporation, operator of the city's railways, said the company is "disappointed" at the police's action, and urged the force to prioritize the safety of its passengers and employees.

"There were MTR employees and passengers inside the station [when the police fired the rubber bullets]," the spokesperson said. "The company is very disappointed as such a move was highly likely to threaten their safety."

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government condemned a protester who hurled petrol bombs directly at a police officer near Tsim Sha Tsui police station, injuring both of his legs. Previously, police cars had been the target of petrol bombs.

"We are outraged by the violent protesters' behaviors which showed a total disregard of the law, posing a serious threat to the safety of police officers and other members of the public. We severely condemn the acts," a government spokesperson said in a statement.