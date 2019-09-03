Hong Kong's Carrie Lam denies wish to resign despite report

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam denied on Tuesday that she had tried to resign as the leader of the city after a leaked recording of a closed-door conversation suggested that Beijing may have prevented her from quitting.

"I have never tendered a resignation to the Central People of Government," Lam told reporters at a news conference in Hong Kong. "The choice of not resigning is my own," she continued, adding that what she said in private only reflected her feeling as an individual -- not as a leader of Hong Kong.

"I just attempted to explain that as an individual, given the very difficult circumstances, maybe it is an easy choice to leave," Lam spoke of the conflicting information. "But I told myself repeatedly in the last three months that I and my team should stay on to help Hong Kong ... and to serve the people of Hong Kong."

Lam added, "That remains my position."

The chief executive did not deny the recording, but said she was "disappointed" about it being leaked. She also dismissed speculation that the government had intentionally leaked the conversation as a ploy to win public support, calling the assumption "unfounded."

The comments come as the embattled chief has become the least popular of any of the four leaders who have run Hong Kong since its transition to Chinese rule in 1997, according to polling by the Public Opinion Research Institute.

Lam's decision to introduce a controversial extradition bill, which would have allowed suspects to be taken from Hong Kong to mainland China, has triggered monthslong protests. Although the bill was suspended, protesters have demanded Lam to step down.

Since the social unrest started in early June, Lam has expressed her desire to remain at the helm. But in a recording obtained and reported by Reuters earlier on Tuesday, Lam said in a closed-door conversation with business groups last week that she would quit if given the choice.

"If I have a choice," she said, speaking in English, "the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology."

She also said the situation is now out of control and that she has "very limited" room to resolve the conflict.

The protests -- now continuing for nearly three months -- have spread to include strikes by workers in the transportation sector.

As well as demanding retraction of the bill, demonstrators have added other conditions, such as amnesty for arrested protesters and universal suffrage.